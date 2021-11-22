Best CBD Oil for Cats – Dependable Wellness Supplements for Felines

Finding the best CBD oil for cats is no easy task. The companies we recommend here are trustworthy, they have a great reputation, and their products are celebrated by customers who have been able to gift their cats with relief and improved health. We break down everything you need to know about pet CBD oil, first introducing our recommended brands and why we love them, then breaking down their CBD oil for cats offers and sharing any savings or other unique selling points that set each of them apart. It’s easy to become a loyal customer when the products are worth it, and we are excited to share these top favorites with you.

Top 5 Brands for CBD Oil for Cats

How Did We Choose These Brands for Cat CBD Oils?

Just like cat owners take the time to read through the ingredients in the food you buy for your cat, it’s important you know what to look for when shopping for CBD oils online. When we set out to find these top brands for CBD oil for cats, we knew we needed to set up a guide with specific factors outlined to make sure we completed a fair assessment. It’s easy to get swayed by great marketing, to be drawn in by colorful packaging, and sometimes products come recommended by a friend. But ultimately, in order for us to provide you with an unbiased review, we had to treat each brand the same. What did we look for?

Before we even have the chance to get distracted when looking through a new website, we go straight to the ingredients list. CBD oil is designed to improve quality of life and that means it can only contain natural ingredients and never any fillers. Having a keen eye for this one aspect of product vetting can make the difference between helping or harming your pet.

Just like we look for a clean ingredient list, we also confirm that the manufacturer is using third-party lab testing to confirm their CBD oils’ purity, potency, and safety. When independent testing is conducted, pet owners can rest easy knowing there’s an extra layer of protection. This process requires serious accountability and provides customers with the transparency needed to create trust.

There are different types of CBD oil for cats: broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate. Each product description should clearly identify what type of CBD it includes and should also state the potency in milligrams, so you can easily provide the optimal dose for your cat’s health.

Finally, we check out customer reviews , both on the website and on social media. But that’s not all. Although we love reading through comments made by happy pet owners, we decided to try the products with our furry pals. These firsthand experiences gave us a better understanding of what you can expect, so we can give you a thorough review that skips past false promises.

Reviews & Analyses of the Top 5 CBD Oil for Cats

1. HolistaPet – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Oil

Pros:

Cruelty-free formula

Broad-spectrum CBD

No THC and includes hemp seed oil

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Shipping is currently limited to the US

About the Brand

HolistaPet was founded with the firm belief that your pet’s health and comfort should always be prioritized. They’ve dedicated themselves to providing you with alternatives to traditional prescription drugs, which often cause a host of uncomfortable side effects. Their mission is simple but powerful: They want to provide global education about how effective cannabinoids are when looking to create stability, balance, and homeostasis within your pet’s body.

The founders are health nuts with over 25 years of combined experience in the organic food industry. They pooled their knowledge and decided to create a line of CBD pet products that is organic and hemp plant-based, so your cat can experience the wide-reaching benefits of wholesome ingredients without any artificial additives.

About the Product

The CBD oil for cats offered by HolistaPet contains broad-spectrum CBD along with other cannabinoids in a convenient dropper bottle that you can use to drop the oil directly into your cat’s mouth or place into their water bowl or food bowl during mealtime. It contains zero THC, which means it’s non-psychoactive and won’t create any kind of high for your cat. All of the ingredients are natural, and you can choose between different concentrations, though most cats are under 20 pounds and the recommended concentration for that weight is 150 mg. The ingredients include CBD oil and hemp seed oil, which helps to improve immune system function and promote a healthy skin and coat.

Dosing and Benefits

For cats under 20 pounds, there are approximately 450 drops of hemp-derived CBD oil per bottle. Each drop contains .33 mg of CBD. Dosage is dependent on how much your pet weighs and what condition you are looking to alleviate. HolistaPet makes it easy for you to determine dosing with a CBD dosing chart that includes a CBD oil tincture calculator. Simply enter the tincture bottle concentration, your pet’s weight, and the reason that you want to use it, and you’ll be given a recommended dosage in milliliters.

You can expect your pet to experience several different benefits, including increased comfort, relieved anxiety, better mobility and sleep, and a better appetite along with improved digestion.

Learn more at HolistaPet.com

2. CBDfx – Runner Up

Pros:

Cruelty free

Verified potency

60-day guarantee

Made in the USA

Cons:

Natural/flavorless options not available

About the Brand

Launched in 2014, CBDFX operates with a mission to provide you with only the purest, most effective CBD products that deliver an array of wellness benefits for your pet. Committed to quality, they select their hemp from an organically grown, pesticide free environment to ensure their CBD hemp oil is never exposed to any kind of harmful pesticides or other chemicals. They use a CO2 extraction process to pull out the highly purified CBD and then they run rigorous testing on each batch to filter out even the most minute impurities and imperfections.

All of their CBD products are traceable, and you can use the QR code on their packaging to read through the original lab report. It’s this kind of transparency that sets CBDFX apart, and it’s what has made them a leader in the hemp CBD space for almost 10 years now.

About the Product

This pet tincture by CBDFX is made with broad-spectrum CBD oil, it’s organic and non-GMO, human-grade and vegan, and comes with a natural bacon flavor. The concentration is 250 mg of CBD, which is ideal for your kitty’s small size, and delivers loads of wellness benefits. Ingredients include MCT oil (which is basically coconut oil), CBD rich oil, and natural bacon flavor.

Dosing and Benefits

For dosing, all you need is one dropper full of the CBD oil – you can deliver it directly into your cat’s mouth if she’s into the bacon flavor (some kitties think it’s a treat!), or you can mix it in with her food.

As you probably know, cats can suffer from anxiety and that can result in all sorts of unusual behaviors like constantly hiding, hypervigilance, and even a lack of appetite. Hemp CBD oil for cats works to create a sense of calm and well-being in your cat, so she can relax and feel safe. Additionally, cats can get dry and cracked skin – sometimes that’s due to dry air, it could be due to nutritional deficiencies, or poor grooming. If left untreated, dryness can even cause hair loss. CBD oil helps to combat future dryness and alleviates discomfort and inflammation.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

3. Penelope’s Bloom – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Save up to 30% with code “happypet”

Canada shipping now available

Full-spectrum and vegan

Lab tested and fast acting

Cons:

Some kitties may not enjoy the flavor

About the Brand

Penelope’s Bloom was started because of a sassy French bulldog that was diagnosed with a chronic illness. Her pet parents knew they had to pay special attention to her physical and mental health so she could enjoy her little sassy life. They journeyed through finding natural and effective treatments to help Penelope and that’s when they realized there was a massive need in the market for premium, high-quality CBD products formulated specifically for pets.

Their goal is to make an impact and they start with quality hemp plants; their packaging is made with recycled materials, all of their ingredients are eco-conscious, they give back to their community, and a portion of their proceeds go to a nonprofit organization that supports animals across the country. Penelope’s Bloom was founded by people just like you who have busy lives and are always trying to take care of their loved ones, including their fur babies. Because they questioned the quality and efficacy of the many products they encountered, they decided to create a fully transparent line of CBD products that pets like your cat could benefit from.

About the Product

Their CBD oil contains full-spectrum CBD, is lab tested, and vegan. It’s perfect for all breeds up to 30 pounds and it contains 250 mg of CBD along with organic CBD, MCT oil, and chamomile. You’ve long heard about chamomile and it’s healing and calming effects, and Penelope‘s Bloom created a unique formula that uses the anti-inflammatory properties of the chamomile plant to help your pet relax. In addition, chamomile is known to decrease gas and pain for pets with digestive issues because it relaxes the stomach muscles.

Dosing and Benefits

As for how much CBD oil to give your pet, dosing is simple: just use one full dropper daily or as needed. The benefits are fast acting, and you can expect your pet to experience rapid relaxation. The addition of chamomile to the CBD oil for cats is ultra-helpful with helping your kitty relax and get rid of uncomfortable stomach pain that sometimes accompanies cats with sensitive tummies. Overall, this CBD oil was designed to create a calmer mood and to support healthy brain function for a happy (and probably sassy like Penelope) kitty.

Learn more at PenelopesBloom.com

4. Anxious Pet – Informative Site

Pros:

Free shipping on all orders

Subscribe to auto-refill and save 30%

60-day money back guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

May be slightly pricier than similar products

About the Brand

Not surprisingly, The Anxious Pet was founded because of an anxious dog named Boulder. Pets that have anxiety are to be enjoyed and celebrated and oftentimes, you may feel like you just don’t know what else to do to help your pet enjoy a calm and fulfilled existence. In fact, many pet parents get anxiety themselves when dealing with an anxious four-legged companion. Sometimes you don’t know what to do – whether your feline friend suffers from ongoing anxiety or experiences anxiety related to specific events like car rides, vet trips, fireworks, or other stressors.

Boulder’s personality is kind, sweet, docile, and he’s loved by many. However, there are certain circumstances that raise his anxiety levels through the roof. For example, he’s scared of his water bowl. He pleads with his eyes for support whenever he needs to take a drink. His anxiety also keeps him hyper vigilant, and sleep doesn’t come easily to him; instead, his body succumbs to exhaustion because he tries to keep his eyes open even when he’s tired. That’s why hemp oil was introduced – and it’s changed his life.

About the Product

The Anxious Pet’s organic CBD hemp oil for cats contains 400 mg of full-spectrum cannabinoid oil along with organic fractionated coconut oil. Included is a dropper with a clear milliliter measurement to help you provide just the right dose for your cat. If you’ve noticed that your cat is abnormally tense, clingy, or distant, then you’re probably dealing with an anxiety ridden pet. Anxiety can show up in different ways and you know your pet the most so if you notice that she’s acting out or otherwise behaving unusually, CBD oil for cats can help support her health and help her live a happier life with less fear and anxiety.

Dosing and Benefits

You can use the helpful CBD oil dosing chart to make sure that you’re getting the right dosage to start. Not only is weight considered, but age is considered as well. The dosage chart is available on the box of the product and once you locate the right dosage, you can administer the hemp CBD oil for cats orally or provide with food at mealtime. To start, give a daily dose with food for three days and after three days you can increase the dose to twice daily with breakfast and dinner.

Learn more at TheAnxiousPet.com

5. Petly CBD – Subscription Saving

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20%

Broad-spectrum hemp extract

Completely THC-free

Veterinarian approved

Cons:

Product sells out on occasion

About the Brand

Petly CBD operates with a thorough and strict process. Knowing that health starts from within, they first started focusing on the science behind their products. They look to understand how different nutrients affect a feline’s body and they use ingredients that help to alleviate the health issues you’re looking to address. They practice organic farming and have natural proprietary strains of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants. This state-of-the-art farming process enhances the quality of their strains and confirms that their hemp is safe, regulated, and consistent. Additionally, they use raw hand processing; what that means is that each hemp plant they use is dried and warehoused after being harvested. They also conduct proprietary extraction and solids separation to ensure their products have a full profile of minor cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes and flavonoids.

They also ensure they remove even the tiniest traces of THC from cannabis plants. They remove any unwanted compounds from the CBD oil to create premium broad-spectrum CBD oil with zero THC. Finally, they test every production batch to make sure that all the cannabinoids, terpenes, essential fatty acids, and phytonutrients come through consistently cleanly. And to keep in line with their mission to treat pets like family, they give back a dollar of every product sold to help pets in need.

About the Product

The Pet Hemp CBD oil for cats contains 125 mg of broad-spectrum, organically grown CBD oil. Each bottle contains 30 droppers of 4.16 mg per dropper. It’s completely THC free, non-GMO, vegan, and also contains human grade MCT. It’s veterinarian approved and doesn’t contain any additives or preservatives.

Dosing and Benefits

The recommended dosage for this Pet Hemp CBD oil is one full dropper, once per day. You can expect your cat to experience better mobility and enjoy a calm and stable mood. If your cat has been feeling out of sorts, this CBD oil can get her happy and playful again. Some customers use it because of the way it alleviates chronic conditions, and some pet parents have incorporated CBD oil for cats into end-of-life care for their kitties to keep them comfortable.

Learn more at PetlyCBD.com

Is CBD Oil Safe for Cats?

Yes, CBD oil is generally safe for cats so long as the THC levels are very low or non-existent. Dr. Gary Richter, a holistic veterinarian, confirms that CBD is safe for cats and also advises that there can be some side effects that include gastrointestinal upset and in some cases drowsiness. He follows up by saying that the most important consideration when it comes to giving your cat CBD oil is appropriate dosing. The side effects that may occur are often the direct result of accidentally overdosing.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats

The way CBD works in your cat’s body is nothing short of miraculous. It treats a variety of different symptoms and seems to impact cats in just the right way that they need. For example, cats that are suffering from anxiety become calmer and more relaxed and won’t be so skittish at every moment or with every sound. If you’re dealing with an injured cat or perhaps one that is recovering from surgery, CBD oil for cats works great as a natural pain reliever. And because it’s an anti-inflammatory, it’s great for overall health and pain management.

For cats that have seizures or have been diagnosed with epilepsy, CBD oil helps to calm the body and often prevents serious seizures. As your kitty gets older, she may deal with tired joints that result in arthritic symptoms and CBD oil for cats helps with mobility and relief, improving her overall quality of life, even if she’s in her senior years.

CBD can also help with inflammatory bowel disease and urinary tract issues. In short, it improves your pet’s general health. You know that cats are really good at hiding when they’re not feeling their best. So even if there is an ailment that’s gone unnoticed, starting with a CBD oil regimen can have a significant impact on your kitty’s overall sense of well-being.

CBD Oil Dosage for Cats

CBD dosing for cats should always start with the manufacturer’s recommendation. You’ll notice that the brands we listed above generally recommend one full dropper of their CBD oil for cats per day, increasing the dose as needed. It may take some experimentation before you find that sweet spot for your cat, but once you do, your cat will be purring and headbutting you with gratitude.

How Long Does It Take for Cats to Feel CBD Oil Effects?

How quickly your cat feels the effects of CBD oil varies based on her size, her activity level, her breed, and the severity of the ailment she’s dealing with. On average, it takes between 15 to 45 minutes for the effects of CBD oil to really kick in. If you’re trying CBD oil for the first time, just keep an eye on your cat during the initial hour after administration to determine if you may need to up the dose. After administration, the effects should last for approximately five to six hours. So, if you’re trying to help your cat sleep, you may want to administer it an hour before her usual bedtime or if it’s to help increase her activity level, then you’ll want to administer it during her waking hours. If it’s for overall relief, you may be dosing twice per day.

Side Effects of Hemp Oil for Cats

As we mentioned, if you are accidentally overdosing your cat with CBD oil, you may notice a couple of different side effects.

Drowsiness and fatigue may occur if the CBD oil dose is too high. Although cats love their beauty sleep, this kind of sudden exhaustion will be pretty obvious. Whereas she would usually love a good birdwatching session or complete her daily exercise by running up and down her cat tree, instead she’ll be moping around and cozying up in her favorite resting spot.

Similarly, with high doses, she could lose muscle control because CBD oil for cats works to relax her muscles. At the appropriate dose, she experiences calmness and relaxation but if the dose is too high, you’ll notice she has trouble getting around. CBD oil may also cause dry mouth so especially if you’re giving your cat CBD for the first time, make sure she has a fresh bowl of water or fountain available to drink from. Since CBD oil for cats is really calming, your cat may also experience a slower heart rate and a decrease in blood pressure.

Hemp oil is extremely safe for cats so long as there is very little or no THC content within the formula. The side effects she may experience are mild and it’s not possible for her to overdose on CBD. Your responsibility is to be mindful when dosing and to keep an eye on your beloved kitty to make sure that you’re providing the optimal dose of CBD oil for cats for her health.

Conclusion

The best CBD oil for your cherished feline is the one that gets down the hatch! Whether she needs a flavored option or she likes it mixed in with her food, you can start with any one of the options for CBD oil for cats we listed above. We commend you for finding natural alternatives to help your cat find relief and continue to grace your home with the playful and mischievous essence cats are known for.

Remember, how much CBD oil you give her depends on her size and weight, so be prepared for a little experimenting. Cat CBD oil is changing lives – you’ll rest easy knowing your cat is feeling better and your cat will get to experience a more healthful existence.

Whether you’ve always identified as a cat person or your heart got stuck in the claws of your four-legged, wide-eyed, purring love bug, you’re at the point of no return. They say cats choose us and it’s undeniable that their unique personalities draw us in. You’d do anything for your cat; buy her fluffy beds (even though she prefers a cardboard box), shop different treats until you find the one she loves, fill your home with all the feather toys, and pay the sometimes surprising vet bills that keep her safe and healthy.

Even when she messes up your favorite sofa (where you purposely set up scratchers – insert eye roll here!), you just can’t stay mad at your mischievous buddy. Even when she scares you half to death by lunging onto your feet as you walk sleepily in the dark for a glass of water, you can’t help but laugh at her antics.

The worst you experience as a pet parent is watching your small bestie feel any kind of pain or discomfort. And rightfully, you want to create the most comfortable and enjoyable life possible for your cat. She’s a part of your family. And if you knew that you could improve her overall quality of life just by giving her a few drops of CBD oil for cats, that’s a hands-down easy decision to make.

The CBD oil market is booming and for that reason, finding a good product online can feel like you’re trying to find a needle in a haystack. Some companies make extravagant promises, some look so sketchy, you can’t click away from their website fast enough, and others just don’t provide enough information for you to understand what it is exactly you’re buying. We get it – and as fellow cat owners, we took the time to carefully pick out five incredible companies that offer CBD oils specifically made for cats. And we know you have questions like is CBD oil safe for cats? We answer some of your most frequently asked questions in this article as well.